Zachary Quinto Hints Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ May Be His Last Time Playing Spock

Zachary Quinto and the rest of the Kelvin timeline Star Trek cast are set to return for Star Trek 4 and likely for a fifth movie based on a pitch from director Quentin Tarantino. However, after that, it may be time for Quinto to retire from the iconic role.

Speaking to USA Today, Quinto hinted that Tarantino’s Star Trek movie may be the end of his time playing Mr. Spock.

‘I don’t know,” Quinto hedged to start. “I’m really honored to be carrying the mantle of this character, so as long as we’re having fun and the stories feel interesting, I’m open to it. If we make a fourth one and then we do a film with Quentin, that feels like an incredibly complete experience.”

Quinto’s co-star, Simon Pegg, said in an interview recently that he didn’t expect any of the Kelvin timeline crew to stick around as long as the original series stars did.

“I don’t foresee us being like the original crew, and doing it when we’re, like, unusually old,” Pegg said.

As for when he’ll get back to work as Spock, Quinto says the cast is still waiting to hear more of the details.

“We’re waiting on specifics,” Quinto says. “I’m thrilled that we might have the opportunity to work with [Tarantino] and see what he would do with us in this universe. It’s going to be an R-rated version of Star Trek, which would be the first (in) the movies, and that’s exciting. I’ve been a fan of his for years, and I’m really inspired by his originality. Take that originality and mix it with this world full of incredible ideology and colorful characters, and the result could be pretty thrilling.”

Recent reports suggest that Star Trek 4 will begin production in January and that London and Atlanta are both being considered for the movie’s filming location. The production is also said to be eyeing Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira for one of two major new female characters in the film.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date.