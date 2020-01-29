Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Reacts to Kelly Marie Tran Being an Oscars Presenter

The 92nd Academy Awards are happening in February, and a list of big-name presenters for the ceremony was announced yesterday. Some of our favorite stars from Marvel and Star Wars will be taking part in the Oscars, including Kelly Marie Tran. Tran is best known for playing Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many fans took to social media yesterday to celebrate the news and they weren't the only ones. Joonas Suotamo, who has taken over the role of Chewbacca in the franchise, took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate his friend and co-star.

“Congratulations, Kelly! I know you're going to do an amazing job presenting 👍 PS - If you 'accidentally' announce me as a winner, I'm sure The Academy would be okay with it. Well, probably not. But I might get a statue 😂,” Suotamo wrote.

You can check out the tweet in the post below.

Congratulations, Kelly! I know you're going to do an amazing job presenting👍 PS - If you "accidentally" announce me as a winner, I'm sure The Academy would be okay with it. Well, probably not. But I might get a statue 😂 https://t.co/aI9TDchqfb — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 28, 2020

Upon the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last month, many fans were upset by the lack of Tran in the film. In fact, it was recently revealed that she's only onscreen for a total of 1 minute and 16 seconds in the movie, which sparked the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. In honor of this movement, Suotamo shared a sweet story about Tran and Star Wars Celebration.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters. The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!