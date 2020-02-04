Star Wars Fan Crafts Shockingly Accurate General Grievous Cosplay

There's certainly no shortage of ways for fans to show their love for the Star Wars franchise. Cosplay has definitely become a popular option amongst fans, ranging from the delightfully-handmade to the eerily-accurate. A recently-resurfaced video, which initially hails from YouTuber Wicked Armor, definitely falls into the latter category. The video, which you can check out below, shows their creation of a rather stunning General Grievous costume. Thanks to a lot of mechanics and a perfectly-designed cape, the cosplay perfectly captures Grievous' robotic posture and movements.

Grievous - and particularly, his feud with Obi-Wan Kenobi - has become a fan-favorite part of the Star Wars universe for many over the years. The character initially debuted in the animated Star Wars: Clone Wars, before appearing (with the help of CGI) in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The character has since gone on to play a role in The Clone Wars, and is expected to also appear in the upcoming revival on Disney+.

“I love working on Star Wars, I’ve been doing it a long time now." Matthew Wood, who voiced Grievous, said in a 2018 Interview. "Dave Filoni was one of the best things that ever happened to Lucasfilm, and I’m very happy that he’s able and has a lot of the original crew back to come and tell more Clone Wars stories. That for us is really exciting."

"It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together," Filoni said of the new series in a previous interview. "There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands-on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut its new season of February 21st on Disney+.

