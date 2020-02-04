Star Wars Fan Crafts Shockingly Accurate General Grievous Cosplay

By Jenna Anderson

There's certainly no shortage of ways for fans to show their love for the Star Wars franchise. Cosplay has definitely become a popular option amongst fans, ranging from the delightfully-handmade to the eerily-accurate. A recently-resurfaced video, which initially hails from YouTuber Wicked Armor, definitely falls into the latter category. The video, which you can check out below, shows their creation of a rather stunning General Grievous costume. Thanks to a lot of mechanics and a perfectly-designed cape, the cosplay perfectly captures Grievous' robotic posture and movements.

Grievous - and particularly, his feud with Obi-Wan Kenobi - has become a fan-favorite part of the Star Wars universe for many over the years. The character initially debuted in the animated Star Wars: Clone Wars, before appearing (with the help of CGI) in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The character has since gone on to play a role in The Clone Wars, and is expected to also appear in the upcoming revival on Disney+.

“I love working on Star Wars, I’ve been doing it a long time now." Matthew Wood, who voiced Grievous, said in a 2018 Interview. "Dave Filoni was one of the best things that ever happened to Lucasfilm, and I’m very happy that he’s able and has a lot of the original crew back to come and tell more Clone Wars stories. That for us is really exciting."

"It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together," Filoni said of the new series in a previous interview. "There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands-on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut its new season of February 21st on Disney+.

