Star Wars: Early Concept Art Reveals Very Different Look for Jon Favreau’s Solo Character

By Jamie Jirak

Jon Favreau has had a long and interesting career in Hollywood ranging from his Swingers days to becoming Happy Hogan and directing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lately, the actor/director has become synonymous with Star Wars after successfully serving as showrunner for the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Disney+ series wasn't Favreau's first foray into the galaxy far, far away. Back in 2018, he also voiced Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, Tyler Scarlet, a concept artist for ILM, shared an early image of Rio’s look for the film.

“This is an early pre-production concept of Rio Durant from Solo. We had a short brief that they wanted us to design a multi-armed ape-esque creature aka an octopus-monkey. Here is one of the designs I came up with! It was also featured in the Art of Solo art book. Design supervisor- @clyne_design,” Scarlet wrote.

You can check out the images in the post below:

The post was also shared by Phil Szostak, a Lucasfilm creative art manager, as well as Joonas Suotamo, who is best known for playing Chewbacca in recent films, including Solo.

“I wonder if this version of Rio Durant would have been more difficult to disguise as a mud trooper? Interesting design concept,” Suotamo noted.

While some Star Wars fans have campaigned for another Solo film with #MakeSolo2Happen, it's unlikely the movie will get a sequel due to mediocre box office numbers. The movie earned $392,924,807 worldwide, which is respectable, but not great for a Star Wars film. For example, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently the lowest-rated live-action film of the franchise and it still managed to hit the $1 billion dollar mark. However, Favreau's days with Star Wars are not done. The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to watch on Disney+.

