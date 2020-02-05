Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Hilariously Inserts Himself Into Cats Movie

The end of 2019 saw the release of many highly-anticipated films, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the final film in the Skywalker Saga was met with mediocre reviews, that didn't stop it from crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, making it a success for Lucasfilm. However, there was one movie that came out at the same time that was not only destroyed by critics but also lost a ton of money. Cats has been a big topic on social media ever since it was released and even has the potential to join the ranks of movies such asThe Room. Cats was directed by Tom Hooper, who also helmed Les Misérables and The King’s Speech, and only made $69,590,400, which was especially poor considering its $95,000,000 budget. Between multiple CGI fails and bizarre choices, the infamous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is now immortalized in a way no one could have ever imagined. However, one of the stars of The Rise of Skywalker has decided he should have been involved with the movie and hilariously inserted himself into it. John Boyega, who plays Finn in Star Wars, has become known for his hilarious Instagram videos, and his latest is especially hysterical.

“The litter box scene was absolutely disgusting to shoot,” Boyega wrote.

You can check out the video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram The litter box scene was absolutely disgusting to shoot. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:14am PST

Many people commented on the post:

“Ohhmyygoodd😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” @levellelondon wrote.

“Oh Johnnnnnn 😂🙌🏾,” @acupofkhafi added.

“Nah I’m done with you 😭😭😭😭,” @kiitana joked.

“GO AWAY!!!!,” @cynthiaerivo replied.

“NEVER STOP JOHN,” @latashalagos commented.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters, and Cats is expected to be available for home video sometime in March.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!