1 Year Ago, Star Wars Wasted the Best Sith Reveal Since the Prequel Trilogy

The Jedi aren’t the most likable group in Star Wars‘ galaxy far, far away. They rarely notice evil when it’s growing under their noses, and their rules are so rigid that they push away individuals who can make a difference. Ahsoka Tano finds herself at odds with the Jedi Council despite proving herself to be a skilled warrior during the Clone Wars. The Council doesn’t trust the Padawan after someone frames her for a bombing at the Jedi Temple, which leads to her abandoning the Order altogether and leaving her master, Anakin Skywalker, behind. Without Ahsoka around, Anakin is more susceptible to the dark side, and it doesn’t take Chancellor Palpatine long to dig his claws into the Chosen One.

What makes the dark side so tempting is that it not only offers unlimited power, but it also gives Force-users the chance to be confident. There are no rules to worry about; all the Sith have to do is find new ways to gain influence and strength. The prequel trilogy makes the dark side feel so luxurious, which is something Star Wars should’ve considered when it revealed a major Sith in 2024.

The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Makes the Sith Every Bit as Cool as the Jedi

When discussing Sith in the prequel trilogy, it all starts with Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The Zabrak warrior first reveals himself to the Jedi on Tatooine when he attempts to apprehend Queen Padmé Amidala. Qui-Gon Jinn stops the Sith in his tracks, but that’s not the last time he sees him. When Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi are on Naboo, they come face-to-face with Maul, who unleashes his double-bladed red lightsaber and shows off his Force skills. Maul gives Qui-Gon everything he’s got and is able to kill the Jedi Master by plunging a lightsaber blade through his chest. Heartbroken, Obi-Wan steps up and defeats the Sith Lord by cutting him in half. Maul appears to die during the confrontation, but his stellar introduction only sets the stage for bigger things.

By the time Star Wars: Attack of the Clones rolls around, Count Dooku is at Palpatine’s side, preparing to orchestrate the war between the Republic and Separatists. While Dooku isn’t as physically imposing as his predecessor, he proves to be more skilled with a lightsaber, defeating Anakin and Obi-Wan with ease. He’s not as successful the second time around, losing his head to Anakin at Palpatine’s request. Not long after, Palpatine tells Anakin, who’s well on his way to getting his own Sith introduction, about his master, Darth Plagueis the Wise. It took nearly 20 years for Plagueis to make his live-action debut, but once he did, things fell apart quickly.

All the Build-Up to Darth Plagueis Was for Nothing

Since Plagueis is dead by the time the prequel trilogy rolls around, he never gets the chance to appear on the big screen. However, the small screen is a different story because Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place years before The Phantom Menace. The Disney+ series sees a bunch of Jedi start dropping dead around the galaxy, and all the evidence points to former Jedi Padawan Osha Aniseya. It turns out that she’s not behind the plot, as her twin sister, Mae Aniseya, who was presumed dead, is in league with a villain known as the Stranger. During the conflict between the Jedi and the dark side user, Osha ends up with the Stranger and uses him to help get to her sister. As the Stranger and Osha discuss their plans, in the distance, a mysterious figure steps out of the shadows: Darth Plagueis.

It becomes clear in that moment that the Stranger owes all of his success to Plagueis, who trained him. Sadly, The Acolyte got canceled after one season, leaving the massive Plagueis reveal as nothing but a blip on the radar. The disappointment from fans was immeasurable, as they had been waiting two decades to learn more about the creature that made Palpatine a Sith Lord. Not all hope is lost, though, as Star Wars always finds ways to continue stories. The Acolyte could continue in comic book form, or maybe Plagueis will get a canon book. Those scenarios won’t make up for the sting of wasting Plagueis in live-action, but they’re better than leaving him in that cave forever.

