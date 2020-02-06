New Baby Yoda Funko POP Photo Released

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end in December, and it's safe to say that the series' breakout star was "The Child," who has been affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans. Unfortunately, after the show was released, there was a delay in merchandise, which means many folks were lacking in Baby Yoda goodies during the holiday season. However, the reign of Lil' Green items has begun! It was recently revealed that you can own your very own life-sized Baby Yoda for $350 (which is $4,999,650 cheaper than the real thing), but if that's still out of your budget, there's now a Baby Yoda Funko coming soon!

“This is the way,” Funko teased with an adorable image of the new figure.

You can check it out in the tweet below:

Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner, Jon Favreau, spoke about the inspiration behind his show's most popular character.

"I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in the fall. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Do you plan to purchase the Baby Yoda Funko? Tell us in the comments!

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

