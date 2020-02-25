Star Wars: The High Republic Trailer Seemingly Confirms Another Baby Yoda

Star Wars: The High Republic is upon us and believe it or not, but Baby might have some competition coming his way. Thanks to a new Star Wars trailer released at the event, it looks like another Baby Yoda is on the way. Shortly after Lucasfilm executives and the writers involved in the publishing initiative revealed the first phase of upcoming projects, the multimedia company unveiled a trailer reviewing everything discussed. Beings as the project doesn't have anything to do with film or televison, at least not as of yet, the four-minute trailer was packed with a fair share of concept art.

That's where a snapshot of Darth Maul designer Iain McCaig pops up with a revealing shot. As McCaig interacts with someone off-screen, we see a large piece of Yoda concept art behind him. While that's cool in its own right, it's the crude drawings on the little pieces of paper in the shot that are really intriguing. If you squint and focus your eyes just right, you can totally make out drawings of a Baby Yoda in the character toward the bottom right of the frame, one that looks a bit different than the version of the character we've seen in The Mandalorian.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

As it stands now, The High Republic is some 200 years prior to the events of The Phantom Menace. That means the original Yoda would be around 600 years old during this particular point in the timeline. In comparison, The Child in The Mandalorian is 50 years old. And on that front, we still don't have an idea on how The Child came to be, or if he has any relation to the real Yoda at all.

Those involved in the development of The Mandlorian are careful so as to not officially call the character Baby Yoda. In fact, Disney chief Bob Iger once said he got in trouble for calling the character Baby Yoda in a series of e-mails with Jon Favreau.

"In this particular case, The Child, or The Asset — because we don’t refer to The Child or The Asset the way the world is referring to The Child and The Asset as ‘Baby Yoda’ — that’s a no-no,” Iger said on The Star Wars Show. “I got chastised, in my early emails to Jon Favreau, I referenced in my emails, ‘Baby Yoda.’ It just seemed easy. And I got my wrists slapped by Jon a few times. ‘It’s not Baby Yoda!’ ‘Okay, okay!’ [Laughs].”

The entire first season of The Mandalorian is new streaming on Disney+.

