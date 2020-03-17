Star Wars: John Boyega Gave J.J. Abrams a Hard Time for Oscar Isaac's Audition Process

Of the many new characters the Star Wars sequel trilogy debuted, few were as charming and as charismatic as Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, something that John Boyega recognized instantly, resulting in him teasing Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams about Isaac having to go through a long audition process. Boyega claims in the documentary The Skywalker Legacy that he instantly felt chemistry with Isaac, with Abrams' apprehension regarding the role potentially stemming from The Force Awakens being the first new film in the franchise in 10 years and the first sequel to the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

"He read the scene and I was kind of like, 'J.J., what are we doing, man? It's him. C'mon, we're wasting time, man,'" Boyega shared in a clip of the documentary, per ET. "And it's nice to be able to actualize that chemistry we had on that first read."

Boyega himself wasn't the only one to think that the pair had endless amounts of chemistry, as some fans saw Poe and Finn's relationship to be romantic, though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker avoided exploring that possible connection. According to Isaac, it was the "Disney overlords" that prevented that connection from being explored.

"I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking — not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking — love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other," Isaac revealed to IGN last year. "I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that."

Despite how much fans enjoyed Isaac's take on Dameron, the actor has made it quite clear that he can't see himself ever returning to the franchise to reprise his role.

“[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete,” Isaac shared with Variety. “So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

While the actor notes that he'll miss working with his co-stars, he sees this final film as “the closing of a chapter of my life.”

