Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops Blu-ray Sales Charts

Much like the film earned substantial box office domination, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also faring well on the home video market, as its Blu-ray climbed to the top of the charts, while also becoming the top rental of the week on Google Play, according to Forbes. The film first became available in-home on March 13th, though it was initially scheduled for a March 17th release, with the recent in-home charts seeing the film face off against newer releases like Bad Boys for Life and Sonic the Hedgehog in the realm of rentals, but with the world in quarantine, all films are seeing strong sales.

The breakdown of the charts is as follows:

Top Blu-Ray/DVD sales from Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Little Women Jumanji: The Next Level 1917 Dolittle Joker Frozen II Harry Potter (eight-movie collection) The Ten Commandments Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Top rentals from Google Play

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jumanji: The Next Level Bad Boys For Life Sonic the Hedgehog Onward 1917 Contagion Knives Out Bloodshot Spies in Disguise

Top digital rentals and purchases from Amazon

Sonic the Hedgehog Bloodshot Jumanji: The Next Level Bad Boys for Life Onward The Greatest Showman Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Bombshell Gemini Man The Gentlemen

Top digital rentals and purchases from FandangoNow

Bad Boys for Life Sonic the Hedgehog The Invisible Man Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Onward Bloodshot Jumanji: The Next Level Birds of Prey I Still Believe Call of the Wild

As if owning the film isn't exciting enough, the home video release also contains a number of exciting special features. The official list of special features for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home video releases are as follows:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

