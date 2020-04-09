Star Wars Stunt Coordinator Praises Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver's Commitment On Set

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is officially available for home-viewing, which means many fans of the franchise have watched the film's bonus features over the last couple of weeks. The third installment to the sequel trilogy includes lots of exciting bonus features, including The Skywalker Legacy, a feature-length documentary that charts the making of the new film. The doc features Eunice Huthar, a stunt coordinator who “rose from humble origins to the Star Wars saga in a journey, not unlike Rey’s.” Recently, Film Threat shared some backstory about Huthar who Star Wars fans could tell was a fun character based on her appearance in the documentary. In addition to learning a bit about the stunt coordinator’s history, the article also reveals some information about Adam Driver (Kylo Ren/Ben Solo) and Daisy Ridley (Rey), who apparently put in a lot of work.

According to Film Threat, Huthart is “most proud of the lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on the ocean-soaked ruins of Death Star II.” Driver insisted on doing all of his stunts himself, which Huthart allowed. “If, for example, Kylo Ren got set on fire, there’s not a chance in hell they’d ever let Adam Driver do it. Adam’s in a fortunate position because everything [necessary], the actor was capable to do. Adam’s stunt double never got into costume, ever. He’s as good as any stuntman, honestly,” Huthart shared.

As for Ridley, the actor was more “reluctant” than her onscreen partner at first. “The thing with Daisy is, I used to say to her, ‘Alright Daisy, the first thing you’re going to say to is I can’t do that, and then you’ll do it, and you’re fine, so let’s just do it!'” Huthart added. “Because she would come to us and say ‘No, I’m afraid of heights,’ and then like literally 40 minutes later, she’d be doing a swallow dive at 30 feet height, and doing it so well. So Daisy doesn’t know how good she is. We always just listened to it and laughed at her, and then it’d be fine.”

The bonus extras included in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in their entirety below:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

