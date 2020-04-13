Star Wars: The Clone Wars Actress Katee Sackhoff Teases the Siege of Mandalore

✖

This week's episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars saw Ahsoka Tano reuniting with the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze. They came together to face a shared enemy, the former Sith apprentice Darth Maul. This is leading into the final arc of the series, "The Siege of Mandalore." Katee Sackhoff voices Bo-Katan in Star Wars animation. Speaking to Discussing Film, she hinted at what fans should expect from her uneasy alliance with Ahsoka. "I don’t want to say anything nor do I think I can," she says. "But I think that Bo-Katan will continue and will always strive to try to lead Mandalore to the best of her ability and the way that she deems fit. We’ll continue to see more of that from her."

While Sackhoff originated Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars, she also voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels. Sackhoff spoke a bit about how her performance in each showed differed. "Every time we have seen Bo-Katan, she grows as a leader and is becoming better at it," Sackhoff said. "That doesn’t necessarily mean that she will ever be the right leader. I think that with Bo, it’s really important for me to take stock in what she’s learned and actually implement that moving forward. Because at the end of the day that is what Bo does so well, she puts her people first in what she thinks is best for them. Whether or not that is the truth or if there is a better leader out there, we don’t know. But she will always do what she thinks is right by her people."

The Siege of Mandalore sees Ahsoka and Captain Rex lead the Republic Army in liberating Mandalore from Darth Maul's control. Ahsoka voice actress Ashely Eckstein told Comic Book Nation that the story will become essential to the Skywalker saga.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore," Eckstein said. "I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of season 5. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.