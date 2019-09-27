Agents Of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Wants In On Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Ming-Na Wen, who has a long history with Disney and a solid resume within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wants Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to know she’s interested to work with him on his upcoming Star Wars movie. The news of Feige’s project broke on Wednesday, and there has been speculation that he will bring some of his MCU faves along with him for the ride to a galaxy far, far away. Last night, Captain America star Chris Evans took to Twitter to nominate himself for a part, and now Wen has done more or less the same thing (althuogh she used more than one word).

Technically, it was only two words, but after Evans set the precedent, it seems like that was a solid way to follow up. You can see her tweet below, in which she replies to both a question about what Marvel actor should head to Star Wars, and to Evans’s simple “me” reply.

Wen’s first high-profile Disney project was as the voice of Mulan in the animated movie Mulan. Like the other movies released during Disney’s ’90s renaissance period, it is being adapted into a live-action feature with heavy CGI elements. While she will not, as far as we know, be playing a role in the remake, Wen is expected to appear in the pilot for The Mandalorian, an upcoming Star Wars TV series for Disney+ that was overseen by Iron Man director Jon Favreau.

There are already some people theorizing that Feige might be taking a larger role at Lucasfilm (that’s been an on-and-off rumor for about a year now), but it’s likely that he just has a passion for the franchise and wants to tell a Star Wars story. In the meantime, Disney seems to be entirely focused on the winter release of Episode IX.

