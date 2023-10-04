Star Wars: Ahsoka Features Another Major Anakin Skywalker in Key Moment

Star Wars: Ahsoka was long rumored to feature a reunion between Ahsoka and her master, Anakin Skywalker, as played by Hayden Christensen. Fans finally got that moment very early on with the conclusion of Episode 4. At the end of that episode, Ahsoka found herself in the world between worlds, confronted by Anakin's Force ghost. Tano and Skywalker duel in the next episode, showing off some flashbacks to The Clone Wars-era of their relationship. Hayden Christensen would then return to the role of Anakin in a new way, appearing as a recording from The Clone Wars-era of Star Wars in a message he prepared for Ahsoka, and now in the final, Anakin has appeared again. Spoilers for the Ahsoka finale will follow!

In the final moments of the Ahsoka finale, Ahsoka and Sabine find themselves back on the planet Peridea, living amongst the tiny hermit crab people, the Noti. For a brief moment, now having displayed Force abilities herself, Sabine looks out to the distance away from the village, as if she can sense something. She turns back and walks toward their new home, convinced it was nothing. Afterward however Ahsoka herself takes a look and smiles before turning around to follow her padawan. As she walks away we see in the distance there was something after all, Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost.

This moment brings things full circle not only for Ahsoka, but also adds some depth to Anakin's story, even though he's dead at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Now having found his own peace, as noted by his ability to manifest as a Force Ghost after helping Luke defeat The Emperor, Anakin finally got to see his apprentice not only achieve her own greatness but also pass on what she had learned to an apprentice of her own. It's a moment that marks immense pride for his character, and seemingly brings everything for him full circle, potentially writing off future appearances by Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.