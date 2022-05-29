Star Wars: Ahsoka Stars Want Bo-Katan, Ventress Team-Ups

✖

Ahsoka is now filming its first season, and it already has an ensemble of Star Wars favorites slated to make an appearance. Courtesy of Star Wars Celebration this weekend, the filmmakers behind the series revealed the show will include live-action adaptations of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Borizzo), Hera Syndulla, and Chopper, characters that had all previously appeared alongside Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm's animated shows.

If Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson gets her way, she'll add another animated favorite to the mix. Enter, Asajj Ventress. After the Ahsoka panel at Celebration on Saturday, both Dawson and Borizzo caught up with Collider and they each revealed who they'd like to see appear in the show.

"Ventress. My other saber lady out there. Her and I have a very interesting history and it would be very, very cool," Dawson told the website. Ventress had an extended role in The Clone Wars animated series, once serving as the apprentice of Count Dooku before joining the Nightsister, a band of magic-wielders from Dathomir.

When it comes to Borizzo, the newfound Star Wars star hopes to see a more familiar face. "Bo-Katan. I want Sabine and Bo-Katan to cross paths again, because they did in Rebels. So, there's a really interesting relationship that could happen there," the actor added.

Katee Sackhoff voiced the characters in the Star Wars animated shows, while also appearing as the character in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Bo-Katan is set to make a return in The Mandalorian Season 3, meaning it's completely possible the actor could should up in Ahsoka as well.

"The show is so for the fans," Borizzo added about Ahsoka. "Everything in it is for the fans. They are going to be really happy."

According to Sackhoff, fans will be "in for a treat" when thjey find out about Bo-Katan's story arc in the next season of The Mandalorian.

"Her head is still attached to her body so that's a good thing," Sackhoff previously teased of the series. "I've said this before, my dad raised me on science fiction. He raised me on strong characters. When I was little, you didn't have a lot of strong female characters to choose from. We had Sigourney and Linda and Lucy Lawless but I wanted to be Bruce Willis. I wanted to save a building. To be able to play the women that I have been able to play throughout my career has been such a gift and strong women keep presenting themselves to me. These guys at the end of the table are responsible for creating so many strong characters. The fact that they're women, they're just women. To be able to start with her 10 years ago and the fact that they trusted me to take her into live-action, I'm still pinching myself. The fact that you guys love her, flaws and all, means the world. Thank you. You're in fora a treat."

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ in 2023.

What do you think about Star Wars' latest animated project? Will you be tuning in?