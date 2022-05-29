Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Teases Bo-Katan's Role in Season Three

✖

The Mandalorian hasn't had a new season premiere on Disney+ in over a year, but we haven't been short on content featuring the character. Since the second season finale, Pedro Pascal's titular hero has been seen in multiple episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. When we last left him, Grogru made the decision to leave the Jedi and stay with the hero from Mandalore. One major addition to The Mandalorian season two was Katee Sackoff playing the character she voiced in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Bo-Katan Kryse. Sackoff will return for the third season of the series, and it seems that the actor has a lot to say about her role. While speaking at Star Wars Celebration, the actress revealed what's the characters focus when we see her again.

"Her head is still attached to her body so that's a good thing," Sackhoff said. "I've said this before, my dad raised me on science fiction. He raised me on strong characters. When I was little, you didn't have a lot of strong female characters to choose from. We had Sigourney and Linda and Lucy Lawless but I wanted to be Bruce Willis. I wanted to save a building. To be able to play the women that I have been able to play throughout my career has been such a gift and strong women keep presenting themselves to me. These guys at the end of the table are responsible for creating so many strong characters. The fact that they're women, they're just women. To be able to start with her 10 years ago and the fact that they trusted me to take her into live-action, I'm still pinching myself. The fact that you guys love her, flaws and all, means the world. Thank you. You're in fora a treat."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will feature the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, and the duo hasn't worked together since the last film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. During the three prequels, Christensen only played the Anakin Skywalker side of Darth Vader. MacGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi never came face-to-face with Darth Vader. Now, it seems that that changed on the set of the Disney+ series, and the experience left an impression on the actor.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told Total Film, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the actor added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

