Save Big on Star Wars, NERF, and Hasbro Games in Amazon’s Last-Minute Toy Sale

By Sean Fallon

Amazon has dropped what we assume is one last toy sale before Christmas, and it features some pretty spectacular prices on items from Star Wars, Marvel, NERF, Transformers, Hasbro Gaming, and more. You can shop the entire sale here, but we've picked out a few of our favorites to get you started:

Monopoly Gamer: $19.99 - 50% off
Star Wars Bladebuilders Kylo Ren Deluxe Electronic Lightsaber: $19.99 - 71% off
Official Nerf N-Strike Elite Series 100-Dart Refill: $11.69 - 66% off
Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Voyager Class Megatron: $16.13 - 46% off
Official Nerf N-Strike Elite Series Vision Gear: $4.54 - 49% off
Nerf Zombie Strike Crosscut Blaster: $8.50 - 43% off
Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 Blaster: $3.80 - 62% off
Star Wars Series Darth Vader Action Figure, Black, 6": $8.93 - 59% off
Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors: $10.79 - 49% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out the rest of the deals. Naturally, the sale is good for today - December 21st - only, but you can still get everything before Christmas with Prime shipping if you hurry.

