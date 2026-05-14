PS1 Game From 1998 Gets Unexpected New Release

A PS1 game that arrived on the console in 1998 has received a very unexpected new release this week. Generally speaking, 1998 is considered the best year that the original PlayStation ever saw. In this period alone, games like Metal Gear Solid, Spyro the Dragon, Resident Evil 2, Gran Turismo, and Tekken 3 were released alongside countless others that would also go on to be synonymous with the platform. And while this PS1 title that has been brought back isn’t anywhere near as recognizable to the average PlayStation fan, it’s still a pretty notable port given how inaccessible the game has become.

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Coming by way of Hamster, Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia has been let loose on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Originally released in North America in 1991, Master of Monsters is a strategy game that initially launched on PC platforms. It later came to Sega Genesis, which is the console that the inaugural version of the game is most synonymous with. In 1998, though, developer SystemSoft opted to release an improved iteration of the title on PS1 that it dubbed Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia. Now, it’s this release that Hamster has opted to port to current-gen hardware.

“[Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia] is a simulation war game where Iros, a boy granted power from the heavens, embarks on a journey with the goal of defeating Gaia,” says the game’s synopsis. “With the help of Master, who can freely control monster armies, summon monsters from another world, defeat your enemies, and raise your own monsters.”

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As for this new port of Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia, it happens to be the latest in Hamster’s ongoing “Console Archives” series, which expands with a new release each week. The game, which is out today, May 14th, is only available to purchase digitally on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop at a price of $11.99. Hamster has also made some minor upgrades to Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia with this release, notably by adding new save options and custom button layouts to the experience.

Given how difficult it is to track down and play Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia in a legitimate way nowadays, it’s pretty neat to see that Hamster has made the game easier to play than ever before. If you’re a fan of the OG PS1 game and have been looking for a way to revisit it, this is now your best option by far.

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