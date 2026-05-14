2 Batman Games Now Completely Free in Limited Time Deal

A pair of Batman video games that have been released within the past decade are now completely free to download and keep forever in a deal that will last for the next week. At this point, we’re on the precipice of a completely new Batman game releasing. That title happens to be LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is poised to drop next week on May 22nd. For those who are looking to dive into another Batman game in the immediate future, though, a new offer has come about at the perfect time.

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As of this week, both entries in Telltale’s Batman series are now free to obtain. Originally released in 2016, Batman: The Telltale Series followed a new version of The Dark Knight in the episodic format that Telltale Games helped popularize. This initial five-episode series went on to be a big enough hit that Telltale would release a sequel titled Batman: The Enemy Within the following year in 2017. The Enemy Within would be one of the last big releases from Telltale prior to its closure, but this sequel was generally seen as a big improvement over its predecessor.

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The platform which happens to be offering Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within for free is the Epic Games Store on PC. This giveaway includes both titles in a single bundle that’s called Batman Telltale: Shadows Edition. Normally, this package of both games goes for $30, which means that it becoming free is a pretty great discount. This promotion is set to last from today, May 14th, and will last for a full week until the morning of May 21st. After this time, Batman Telltale: Shadows Edition will go back to its normal retail price.

Outside of being an excellent deal for Batman fans, this giveaway also happens to be one of the best that has been seen on the Epic Games Store so far in 2026. While the PC marketplace continues to give out different games on a weekly basis, many of these titles that have been handed out in recent months have left a lot to be desired. As such, if you’re an EGS user and have been waiting for some improved freebies, the time has finally come.

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