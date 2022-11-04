Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Reveals Season 2 Directors

Star Wars: Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Previously, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that Ariel Kleiman, who helmed the "Flight of the Bumblebee" episode of Yellowjackets as well as episodes of Top of the Lake, The Resort, and more, is already lined up to direct some of Andor's second season. According to Collider, Gilroy has revealed more directors of Season 2.

In addition to Kleiman, Janus Metz and Alonso Ruizpalacios will also be tackling future episodes of Andor. Metz is a Danish filmmaker who has directed some television in addition to All the Old Knives, which starred Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. Ruizpalacios is a Mexican filmmaker who previously directed Andor star Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico. According to the report, the upcoming season will be structured the same way as Season 1 as the three directors "have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season." Kleiman will take on the same role as Toby Haynes in the first season by helming six episodes that are split into two blocks. In addition to Haynes, the first season's directors also included Susanna White and Benjamin Caron.

Does Tony Gilroy Want To Direct Andor?

"I am not [directing in season two]. I can't. This job is just too huge. I don't have the time to spare. It's a really poor use of my time," Gilroy previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ari [Ariel] Kleiman is out in Pinewood. We start shooting in November. He started prepping three weeks ago. He's got his hands full out there just to get to November. There was some fantasy that I would end up doing the last block, but I just can't, to be honest with you." He added, "So the directors who've come in have all been great, and they're really ambitious. They're really greedy. You need an extra retrorocket to go off when it's time to direct. When someone else comes in and says, 'Man, I want to make this great. I want to make it better,' it's really exciting. So I can say that I'm not directing. I'll be here [in Pinewood], but I'm not directing."

The tenth episode of Andor drops on Disney+ on November 9th.