Andor Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed (And Follows a Major Star Wars Event)

Star Wars fans have been getting some big news recently with a new trilogy in the works, and now a heavily anticipated Star Wars TV series has just received an official release date. That series would be Andor, a critically acclaimed series that some thought might not get a second season, but thankfully that is not the case. It’s been rather quiet on the Andor front for a while, but the Disney+ mobile app recently updated with Andor advertising (via ScreenRant), and at the bottom of the poster it now reads “Season 2 Coming April 22”, tying into one of Star Wars’ biggest celebrations.

The April 22nd release date for Andor season 2 will have it hit right on the heels of the biggest Star Wars event of the year in Star Wars Celebration, which takes place between April 18th and April 20th of 2025. Just a few days later Andor season 2 hits, so it’s not hard to imagine that those who attend Celebration might get some early looks at the season, if not some sort of premiere for the first episode.

It’s hard to fathom that by the time season 2 releases, it will have been nearly two and a half years since the original season’s finale, which is a substantially long time between seasons compared to the time between seasons of the Mandalorian, and Ahsoka’s second season will likely not take as long a hiatus either. This will also be Andor’s final season, so it remains to be seen how close the end of season 2 gets to the beginning of Rogue One, or if they overlap in a bigger way toward the end of the season.

It seems to be the latter though if recent comments are taken into account from some of the people involved. What we do know is that Rogue One will be factored into the season with characters from the film showing up during the season, including Ben Mendelsohn’s villain Orson Krennic. One of Andor’s season 2 directors Alonso Ruizpalacios then revealed in a conversation with The Playlist that Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera will also be showing up in the season, so if they are bringing back those characters, we could end up seeing more of the cast return by season’s end.

Andor star Diego Luna hasn’t revealed many details about the season, but he did celebrate wrapping the season with a tribute to the cast and crew. Luna wrote, “Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work. More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience.”

Andor will stream on Disney+ on April 22nd.

