Andor: Star Wars Fans Are Happy SPOILER Is Already Dead
The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are now streaming on Disney+, and fans are loving the new series. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new series a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Star Wars fans are already hyping up their favorite characters on the series and being very vocal about the folks they dislike. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
The show introduced James McArdle as Timm Karlo, the lover of Cassian's ally, Bix (Adria Arjona). Unfortunately, Timm was getting jealous of Bix's relationship with Cassian, and decided to rat out our hero for killing two members of the Pre-Mor Authority, a security organization that works for the Empire. When Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his men attempt to ambush Cassian on Ferrix, Bix has an altercation with one of the officers. This causes Timm to come to her defense, but he is quickly shot down. While some would debate whether or not Timm deserved to die in such a manner, many Star Wars fans are celebrating his untimely demise.
You can check out some of the funny tweets reacting to Timm and his death below...
Passion
If Timm has a million haters im one of them. If he has a 1000 haters im still one of them. If he has 1 hater its me. If Timm has 0 haters it means I have left this world. If the world is against Timm then I am with the world #Andor— Phillip✨// ANDOR IS HERE🤞🏾(spoilers for HotD) (@thegreattwig25) September 21, 2022
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
so can we all agree timm got what he deserved— savi #andor (@andorisms) September 21, 2022
Timm Can't Sit With Us
timm i hate you pic.twitter.com/bYP36NbOLC
Quality TV
the writers killing off timm and making sure he can't be with bix was peak writing. pic.twitter.com/9XlwyFIQjk
Ouch
#Andor is so unrealistic cause how tf did timm bag her 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/UFS9Qtjlg0— eve 🪐 (@kaminoverse) September 21, 2022
Fair Point
Timm you bought this upon yourself, idiot #Andor— Johan "Keep on Keeping On" Irae (@johanirae) September 21, 2022
Celebrations
me when timm finally diedpic.twitter.com/PZppT12Ukn— jeff (@LANDOSCALRlSlAN) September 21, 2022
Good Riddance
So happy Bix is finally free from creepy Timm who is a stalker that followed her! #Andor pic.twitter.com/efbNwEb1Gk— Josh ❤️ BB24 & She-Hulk & Andor #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) September 21, 2022
Not Cool, Bro
I love seeing Timm hate on tl imagine actually ratting someone out to fascist corporate cops cuz you're feeling jealous that's some extra grade straight chicanery
You Have To Laugh
Me everytime Timm appeared on screen 😀 pic.twitter.com/iWQBGL2T0I
Nice Knowing Ya
I’m so glad we won’t have to see Timm anymore 😭 pic.twitter.com/zgYiGWJqpe
In Conclusion
who is the worst guy on ferrix, and why is it timm? #Andor— therese lacson (@bamfpire) September 21, 2022
The first three episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.prev