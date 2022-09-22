Andor: Star Wars Fans Are Happy SPOILER Is Already Dead

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are now streaming on Disney+, and fans are loving the new series. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new series a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Star Wars fans are already hyping up their favorite characters on the series and being very vocal about the folks they dislike. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The show introduced James McArdle as Timm Karlo, the lover of Cassian's ally, Bix (Adria Arjona). Unfortunately, Timm was getting jealous of Bix's relationship with Cassian, and decided to rat out our hero for killing two members of the Pre-Mor Authority, a security organization that works for the Empire. When Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his men attempt to ambush Cassian on Ferrix, Bix has an altercation with one of the officers. This causes Timm to come to her defense, but he is quickly shot down. While some would debate whether or not Timm deserved to die in such a manner, many Star Wars fans are celebrating his untimely demise.

You can check out some of the funny tweets reacting to Timm and his death below...