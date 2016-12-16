Star Wars: Andor IMAX Special Released on Disney+

Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, may not be debuting on Disney+ for another couple of weeks, but the streaming service has released some footage from the series to help make the wait a little easier. Thursday saw a bunch of titles added to Disney+ for the annual Disney+ Day celebration, and among them was a special preview of Andor, which allows Star Wars fans a deeper look into the series.

This Andor preview, which you can now stream on Disney+ Day, was shown in IMAX theaters around the country last week when it was attached to a rerelease of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Andor's special look is less than 10 minutes long, but there's a lot for fans to enjoy. The first couple of minutes are filled with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with star Diego Luna and director Tony Gilroy. That BTS footage is followed by a full scene from the upcoming series.

Last month, Gilroy spoke with Empire Magazine to talk about the grounded nature of Andor, despite the fact that it exists in the Star Wars universe.

"But our show is about ordinary people," Gilroy explained. "They're behind the scenes, they're going to build the road to the revolution. We're really in the kitchen with these people – our people are back there washing dishes, so canon might be happening off stage, but what's happening for them is something completely different. Every day our aspiration in every department, on every costume, every weapon and every sideburn is always how to make it real."

Andor is also aiming to show different layers of characters you've always known, as well as the Rebellion itself. Mon Mothma in particular will get a lot of focus in the series.

"Our goal is to have as many varieties as you possibly can, and Mon Mothma has her own rebellion. People will find out a lot more about that as the show goes on, because there's some really interesting things that we're going to say about her," Gilroy said.

"It's not that we're reversing canon or anything we're just going to tell you that, wow, you had no idea what some people were really about – and maybe you don't understand why she's doing it."

The first three episodes of Andor premiere on Disney+ on September 21st.