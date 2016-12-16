Andor Director Says Series Is About the "Ordinary People" of Star Wars

Next month, Star Wars fans get to see the beginnings of a Rebellion as the highly anticipated Rogue One prequel, Andor, finally debuts on Disney+. We already know the fate of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, since we watched him die alongside Jyn Erso at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but there's still a ton of his story to explore in the years leading up to his death. Knowing the eventual end of the story has given some creative freedom to director Tony Gilroy and the rest of the creative team, as they get a chance to focus on the real people that built the rebellion.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Gilroy opened up about the story of Andor, saying that the "ordinary" people that exist within the Star Wars universe are the ones that will finally get some time in the spotlight with this series.

"But our show is about ordinary people," Gilroy explained. "They're behind the scenes, they're going to build the road to the revolution. We're really in the kitchen with these people – our people are back there washing dishes, so canon might be happening off stage, but what's happening for them is something completely different. Every day our aspiration in every department, on every costume, every weapon and every sideburn is always how to make it real."

Andor is also aiming to show different layers of characters you've always known, as well as the Rebellion itself. Mon Mothma in particular will get a lot of focus in the series.

"Our goal is to have as many varieties as you possibly can, and Mon Mothma has her own rebellion. People will find out a lot more about that as the show goes on, because there's some really interesting things that we're going to say about her," Gilroy said.

"It's not that we're reversing canon or anything we're just going to tell you that, wow, you had no idea what some people were really about – and maybe you don't understand why she's doing it."

Andor was initially supposed to debut on Disney+ this month, but the Disney delayed the series and it will now arrive on September 21st.