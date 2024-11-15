Another Star Wars Movie Delayed Indefinitely and Pulled From Release Calendar

Star Wars fans recently received welcome news on the film front, as reports indicated that a new Star Wars movie trilogy is in the works. Unfortunately, today’s report on the Star Wars franchise has some significantly less-than-ideal news, as according to Deadline Disney has pulled a Star Wars film that was set for December 18th, 2026 completely off the calendar. It will be replaced by Ice Age 6, which Disney announced at the recent D23 Brazil.

2026 was shaping up to be an interesting year for Star Wars even before the new trilogy news, as there were two Star Wars films slated for release during the same year. We know the other Star Wars film set for that year is the much anticipated The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is locked in for May 22nd, 2026, and that one is staying put for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What isn’t clear is the nature of the other mysterious Star Wars film and if it was related to the new trilogy that just came to light. It’s stated in the report that “we hear it wasn’t certain that one pertained to the continuing adventures of Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker.” There is some Whiplash attached if it is related to that new trilogy, as it was just announced the other day, so hopefully this is just reworking the schedule and making adjustments now that a major trilogy plan is in place.

One of Many

If it’s not, well, it’s not going to inspire much hope in the franchise if someone that was just announced is now getting heavily changed or reworked. There are also several other Star Wars projects in development in addition to the trilogy from Simon Kinberg, so this could be related to one of those. Those projects are tied to creators like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Donald Glover, James Mangold, and Taika Waititi.

As for the new trilogy, a recent report confirmed that Kinberg has closed a deal with Disney and Lucasfilm to write a new trilogy of movies, which would be Episodes 10 through 12. There are some contrasting reports regarding if the new trilogy is connected to the Skywalker Saga, but THR’s Borys Kit said that Kinberg will, “write, produce NEW STAR WARS TRILOGY for Lucasfilm. Sources tell me it’s NOT a continuation of the Skywalker Saga but a new story focused on new characters…a new path forward, I’ve been told.”

No Skywalker…with a Catch

Now, here’s the catch. While it could very well be a new saga, that doesn’t mean it’s completely removed from the Skywalker story. Reports are also suggesting that this trilogy aims to be bring back Rey and build the story and a new Jedi order around her. She was in the Skywalker saga though you say, and that is true, but as we learn in the most recent film, she leaves her past, lineage, and name behind in her new journey forward, so while she was part of the Skywalker saga, you could continue with her and still tell a separate and detached story from that saga.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, and there are still several other projects in development that could start to build some momentum before this trilogy truly gets off the ground, so things could easily change as well.

What do you think of Star Wars’ latest moves, and what do you want to see from the new trilogy? You can talk all things Star Wars with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!