Star Wars has a new movie Trilogy that’s reportedly in development at Lucasfilm, and there’s debate about whether or not it will supposedly be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga. Longtime X-Men movie writer-producer Simon Kinberg has reportedly closed a deal to write the new trilogy of films (which are being described as Episodes 10-12) and produce them alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. That’s the part scoop journalists seem to agree on.

Deadline initially noted that Kinberg’s Star Wars trilogy is set in the Skywalker Saga, but will be independent from previously-announced Star Wars movies in development – including James Mangold’s movie about the First Jedi, and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film about the New Jedi Order being built by Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley). However, THR’s Borys Kit countered that Kinberg is set to “write, produce NEW STAR WARS TRILOGY for Lucasfilm. Sources tell me it’s NOT a continuation of the Skywalker Saga but a new story focused on new characters…a new path forward, I’ve been told.”

Writer-producer Simon Kinberg is Heading to Star Wars

If it was a new Skywalker Saga trilogy, that would be a pretty big shift in direction for Lucasfilm – and would be very indicative of what’s going on behind the scenes at Lucasfilm. Star Wars tried to follow the very divisive Sequel Trilogy films (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker) by branching the franchise out into spinoffs of Skywalker Saga content (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, Andor) or into totally new lanes of mythos and storytelling (The High Republic, The Acolyte, Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars Visions). Ultimately, nothing in that expanded portfolio of content has been as big a success as the Skywalker Saga films, with even TROS earning $1.077 billion at the box office, and the Sequel films (despite their divisiveness) generating lucrative new merchandise and establishing popular new breakthrough characters (Kylo Ren, Rey) for the franchise.

Disney’s returning CEO Bob Iger has made his revisions to the Marvel/Star Wars brands clear, and big, blockbuster films centered around trusted brand names is the order of the day. Going back to the Skywalker Saga definitively fits within those parameters – but it would also be difficult to pull off. Daisy Ridley’s Rey is the only surviving Skywalker after TRoS – and only by chosen name, not blood. The franchise almost demands that a new set of central characters take up the mantle and get their own saga, to once again give the franchise a centered core for mainstream audiences to grasp onto, free of the overblown lore that’s arguably smothering the franchise, currently.

Star Wars: Is New Jedi Order Becoming A Trilogy?

As more specific details and confirmations come out (or not), it will be interesting to see if some early speculation is correct, and Kinberg is being brought in to redo Steven Knight’s (Easter Promises) script for the Rey film about the new Jedi Order, and expand that concept into an entire trilogy. That makes the most sense, logically, as Rey could ‘pass the torch’ (if not the name Skywalker) to a new set of characters, thus serving as the Obi-Wan of Episode 10 (dying in the Second Act) and propelling the new generation of heroes on their way.

Daisy Ridley recently addressed Steven Knight leaving the New Jedi Order film, and was curiously excited about how the project is evolving:

“And I’m really genuinely excited,” Ridley said. “And I have said I’m very excited, but I really do mean I’m excited about what’s coming. And I think we really have the luxury of making sure this is the right.”

