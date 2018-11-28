‘Avengers 4’ Directors Spotted On ‘Star Wars’ TV Set

Disney’s anticipated The Mandalorian is set in the Star Wars universe, but an impromptu Marvel Studios reunion happened to take place on the set.

The Mandalorian writer and producer Jon Favreau shared an image that featured quite an assembly of Marvel Cinematic Universe talent. Standing next to Favreau is Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of some of Marvel’s biggest films including Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Avengers 4. On his other side is director Peyton Reed, who brought Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp into the MCU, and next to him is director Taika Waititi, who injected fun into the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok.

It’s quite the talented roster, and together they’ve helped shape one of the worlds most successful franchises. You can see the reunion photo below.

View this post on Instagram Reunion on the set of #theMandalorian A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Nov 27, 2018 at 9:13am PST

“Reunion on the set of #theMandalorian”

The upcoming show will feature a first episode directed by Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni, while Waititi will direct the second episode of the series. Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa will also direct episodes down the line. As for why the Russos and Reed are there, it could just be to catch up with old friends, but perhaps there is more to it. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy couldn’t be more excited for the project, which will be one of several new series on Disney +, the company’s new streaming service.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

You can find the official description of the series below.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian has no release date.