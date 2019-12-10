Star Wars: 20 Burning Questions About Baby Yoda

Has there been a bigger phenomenon than Baby Yoda? The team behind the Disney+ original series Star Wars: The Mandalorian teased that there would be a major connection to the overall Star Wars lore at some point in the premiere, but no one expected the arrival of a 50-year-old baby of the same race as Jedi Master Yoda to show up in the final moments of the episode. Ever since that first appearance of the character referred to on-screen as The Child, the Baby Yoda hype train hasn’t showed a single sign of slowing down. This little creature is a bonafide obsession.

Unlike porgs, the cute and ultra-marketable birds from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Baby Yoda is a central part of the narrative of The Mandalorian, giving fans an even bigger reason to care about him. Even Star Wars franchise stars like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have claimed that Baby Yoda is the superior adorable character in the franchise canon. There isn’t a soul around who doesn’t love Baby Yoda and the meme craze he’s created, from flipping switches to sipping soup. But we still don’t know much about the little guy at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Child is obviously part of the same race as Yoda, which is how he got the name. The fallen Empire is willing to pay an absurd amount of money to get their hands on him, and their plans involve cloning technology to some degree. He has very strong Force abilities. He’s a big fan of soup. That’s about all we know to this point.

The hope is that The Mandalorian will provide more answers about Baby Yoda before the conclusion of Season 1 later this month (the show has already been renewed for Season 2), but there’s no guarantee that will happen with just three episodes left.

What still needs to be revealed about Baby Yoda? Here are the 20 biggest questions fans still want answered:

Where does Baby Yoda come from?

Does Baby Yoda have parents?

Is Baby Yoda, Yoda?

Why does Baby Yoda eat frogs?

Why do people want Baby Yoda?

What does the former Empire want with Baby Yoda?

Can all members of Yoda’s species use the Force?

Where has Baby Yoda been for 50 years?

Are there other Baby Yodas?

Was Baby Yoda hatched from an egg or born?

Is Baby Yoda potty trained?

What else can Baby Yoda do?

Can Baby Yoda talk? Will he sound like Yoda?

Does Baby Yoda have siblings?

Why does Baby Yoda love soup?

Will Baby Yoda get a lightsaber?

Does Baby Yoda have a name?

Who else knows about Baby Yoda?

Is Baby Yoda a clone?

Will Baby Yoda be in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

There is so much we don’t know about Baby Yoda, but it’s safe to say that fans are enjoying all of the time we get with him in the meantime.

What questions do you have about Baby Yoda? Let us know in the comments!