“His Own Man”: These Rotta the Hutt Memes Are the Best Thing About Star Wars Right Now

The Mandalorian & Grogu brought Star Wars back to theaters for the first time since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while reviews have been mixed, it did have one breakout character. When Mando found Rotta the Hutt, whom he had agreed to rescue as a favor to the Hutt Twins, he found the young Hutt, who was nothing like anyone expected. When Mando began to talk to Rotta, the son of Jabba the Hutt didn’t speak in his family’s language, and instead spoke Basic language clearly and was easy to understand, with Jeremy Allen White delivering the voice role. Rotta also wasn’t the large slug-like creature that his family was, and was instead a muscular warrior who was ready to help the New Republic in the end.

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Rotta the Hutt then told Mando that he is his “own man,” and that one line has become an internet meme since the movie’s release.

The Best Rotta the Hutt Memes from The Mandalorian & Grogu

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

While Rotta the Hutt was a surprisingly great character, he is also a polarizing one. As such, he has also become the target of internet memes mocking his line delivery of being his “own man.” Of course, the biggest reason for the memes and jokes is that the script has Rotta say it several times in the movie, rather than just delivering the line once and letting it live on its own. These memes and jokes have hit social media, with X and Reddit as the locations where the best of the Rotta memes live.

One X user emphasized that Rotta is nothing like Jabba the Hutt because, as Rotta liked to say, he is his “own man.” The user wrote, “i don’t care if this is a controversial opinion but i really don’t think rotta is anything like his father. i’d actually go as far as to say he’s his own man.”

i don't care if this is a controversial opinion but i really don't think rotta is anything like his father. i'd actually go as far as to say he's his own man. pic.twitter.com/S4nhbGndrK — the mackdalorian (@sithstrings) May 28, 2026

Another user just made a joke comparing Rotta the Hutt’s desire to be accepted with the so-called “male lonliness epidemic.” They wrote, “There’s a male loneliness epidemic and most women don’t even care how hard it is to be your own man when your dad is Jabba the Hutt.”

there's a male loneliness epidemic and most women don't even care how hard it is to be your own man when your dad is Jabba the Hutt — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) May 26, 2026

There was another user who claimed they hadn’t seen the movie yet, but are intrigued since Rotta is “just like” his father, playing off the line. They wrote, “I’ve been on the fence about seeing Mandalorian and Grogu but this character intrigues me. I love Jabba and I imagine his son must be JUST like him.”

I’ve been on the fence about seeing Mandalorian and Grogu but this character intrigues me. I love Jabba and I imagine his son must be JUST like him. pic.twitter.com/QCptttU2VA — QQ (@HeylKatme) May 29, 2026

Another user decided to deliver an artistic masterpiece showing how hard it is to be your own man when your dad is Jabba the Hutt. Included was Jabba at a party, unable to find anyone to dance with him.

There was another X user who posted a video from The Mandalorian & Grogu, where Rotta the Hutt said he was his own man and was willing to prove it. The user then wrote in the caption, “If you think rotta the hutt’s voice sounds weird it’s probably because you’re comparing him to his father, which you shouldn’t do because he’s not his father, he’s his own man.”

if you think rotta the hutt's voice sounds weird it's probably because you're comparing him to his father, which you shouldn't do because he's not his father, he's his own man. https://t.co/ylI7NL1UO7 — jackie 🐝 (@tzukima) May 25, 2026

Another user pointed out how they envision Luke Skywalker and Rotta the Hutt sitting around one day and comparing their pasts. It all ends with them both being CGI now. The X user wrote, “Luke and Rotta hanging out talking about how they were protected by a Jedi when they were young and how they’re not like their dad and how the audience is disappointed they’re both CGI now.”

Luke and Rotta hanging out talking about how they were protected by a Jedi when they were young and how they’re not like their dad and how the audience is disappointed they’re both CGI now — Tommy Stella (@tommy_stella) May 30, 2026

Another meme compared Luke and Rotta by writing, “Luke is a jedi like his father before him, but Rotta is not his father, he is his own man.”

Luke is a jedi like his father before him, but Rotta is not his father, he is his own man https://t.co/5qqJLHGg8X — Xhango (@Xhangotweets) May 30, 2026

There was a post on Reddit, where the OP simply said, “I’m not my father. I’m my own man,” and they had a spoiler tag that was just over the word: “LOL.” One of the commenters left their own joke about the fact that Rotta wouldn’t stop saying the line.

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There was another X user who admitted that Rotta subverted his original expectations, since he expected Rotta to be more like Jabba the Hutt. They wrote, “When I first saw the trailer I thought “You know, I bet this Rotta guy’s exactly like his dad, Jabba,” but then the movie really subverted my expectations by revealing that he’s not like his dad and he’s his own man!”

When I first saw the trailer I thought "You know, I bet this Rotta guy's exactly like his dad, Jabba," but then the movie really subverted my expectations by revealing that he's not like his dad and he's his own man! — Rob (@RADArtDude) May 30, 2026

Of course, there are also people who are making jokes about the joke of Rotta the Hutt being his own man. This includes one X user, who wrote, “You’re laughing. Rotta the Hutt is not like his father, he’s his own man and you’re laughing.”

you're laughing. rotta the hutt is not like his father, he's his own man and you're laughing — shelby. (@shelfsemporium) May 27, 2026

Finally, there was another X user who disagreed and found humor in all the jokes, writing, “The thing about the Rotta the Hutt is his own man jokes is they’re all funny. Every single one of them.”

The thing about the Rotta the Hutt is his own man jokes is they’re all funny. Every single one of them — Dylan (@DudeSkipper) May 30, 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu is still playing in theaters and will remain in IMAX for one more week before Masters of the Universe replaces it in that format.

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