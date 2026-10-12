LEGO Asks Fans to Design the Ultimate Star Wars x Marvel Mashup (& The Winner’s Set Becomes Reality)

For years, Marvel and Star Wars fans have been hoping to see some kind of crossover between these two massive franchises (beyond just Peter Parker quoting The Empire Strikes Back and calling it “a really old movie,” that is), and finally, that wish is coming true. Specifically, these two giant franchises are coming together in the Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles comic book, expected to be released next year. Already, new art for that comic has fans beyond excited to finally see these many characters and stories come together, but the Marvel and Star Wars connection isn’t ending there. Now, LEGO is getting in on the Star Wars x Marvel action—and the company is inviting fans to get involved too.

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As shared in a press release, LEGO is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, taking place next year, by “inviting builders to mash up Star Wars and Marvel Comics in three separate challenges.” Those three challenges include: “Character Fusion,” in which character styles from both franchises are brought together to form new characters (or, seemingly, upgrade the old ones as well); “Vehicle Fusion,” which invites fans to take iconic vehicles from each franchise, such as Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing and Ghost Rider’s bike, and create something new; and “Scene Fusion,” building out entire scenes that merge these two franchises together.

How to Enter LEGO’s New Challenge

Those interested in participating in this new LEGO challenge can do so through the links in the press release, each of which also contain more information about each specific challenge. The Character Fusion Challenge, for example, requires that builders only use characters from A New Hope and Marvel Comics, use no less than 400 pieces and no more than 3,000, and be an original creation that combines both A New Hope and Marvel Comics. The Vehicle Fusion Challenge requires builders to use vehicles that are only from A New Hope and Marvel Comics, use no less than 400 pieces and no more than 3,000, and be an original creation that combines both A New Hope and Marvel Comics.

Finally, the Scene Fusion Challenge requires builders to recreate scenes solely from A New Hope and Marvel Comics, use no less than 400 pieces and no more than 3,000, and be an original creation that combines both A New Hope and Marvel Comics. All three challenges are already available, and all three end on November 12—in exactly one month, and the grand prize for each is that person’s creation being sold as an actual LEGO set, for which the builder will receive 1% of the total net sales of the product , 10 complimentary copies of their LEGO set , and credit and a bio in the set materials. Additional prizes, such as LEGO sets, will also be available for entries that are selected to be part of the fan vote. Additional information can be found on the prize pages.

Do you plan to enter this Star Wars and Marvel mashup challenge? Share your thoughts in the comments below.