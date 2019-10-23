Billy Dee Williams Celebrates Carrie Fisher and The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

Monday marked an important day in Star Wars history as it saw the release of the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is meant to be the last film in the Skywalker Saga, the nine-feature epic that began with the original film back in 1977. Monday also would have been iconic actor Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday. The Internet has been swarming with love for both the new trailer and Fisher, including some shout-outs from stars of the upcoming film. The new movie is set to feature Billy Dee Williams, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will mark Williams’ first time donning the cape since 1983, and he’s clearly excited about his return. Here are some of the tweets Williams wrote this week about Fisher and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

My dear Carrie…thinking of you…..You sure were A Force to be Reckoned With♥️ pic.twitter.com/SDadIfuIUR — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) October 21, 2019

“My dear Carrie…thinking of you…..You sure were A Force to be Reckoned With♥️,” Williams wrote.

“The Legacy continues…… #TheRiseOfSkwalker,” he tweeted with a poster photo.

I am so happy you are all excited, I’m just as excited…😎#TheRiseOfSkwalker ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ outsells ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in first hour on Atom Tickets @CNBC https://t.co/LqaEam0mti — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) October 22, 2019

“I am so happy you are all excited, I’m just as excited…😎 #TheRiseOfSkwalker ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ outsells ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in first hour on Atom Tickets @CNBC,” Williams shared.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.