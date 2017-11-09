Bioworld’s Hoth-Themed Star Wars Merch Collection Has Finally Arrived

Bioworld has finally released their Star Wars Hoth-themed merch collection to the masses after debuting it at San Diego Comic-Con 2017.

I've been lusting after it since they teased it back in May. The collection comes in two flavors with designs based on Han Solo's Hoth outfit and AT-AT drivers. The listings for each item can be found below, but, at the time of writing, they were labeled as "out of stock." However, orders should be up and running at any moment. We also found some items from the Bioworld Hoth collection ready to ship on Amazon.