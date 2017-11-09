Bioworld’s Hoth-Themed Star Wars Merch Collection Has Finally Arrived

By Sean Fallon

Bioworld has finally released their Star Wars Hoth-themed merch collection to the masses after debuting it at San Diego Comic-Con 2017.

I've been lusting after it since they teased it back in May. The collection comes in two flavors with designs based on Han Solo's Hoth outfit and AT-AT drivers. The listings for each item can be found below, but, at the time of writing, they were labeled as "out of stock." However, orders should be up and running at any moment. We also found some items from the Bioworld Hoth collection ready to ship on Amazon.

AT-AT Driver Collection

bioworld-at-at-hoth-collection
(Photo: Bioworld)

Bioworld's AT-AT Driver Hoth Collection Includes:

Star Wars: Drop It Like It's Hoth AT-AT Pilot Backpack
Star Wars: Damage Control AT-AT Pilot Zip Around Wallet
Star Wars: Not Just A Pretty Face AT-AT Pilot Cap
Star Wars: Snapback In The Saddle Again AT-AT Pilot Cap
Star Wars: Walking Tall AT-AT Pilot Bi-Fold Wallet
Star Wars: Chain Reaction AT-AT Pilot Wallet

Unfortunately, we haven't seen the smaller AT-AT bag pictured above, but odds are that it will be added soon.

Tauntaun Coin Case

bioworld-tauntaun-coin-purse
(Photo: Merchoid)

You can't have a Hoth collection without a Tauntaun, and Bioworld delivered with this coin case. Though, I have to say that it would have been more amusing if it featured an entire Tauntaun, and you had to unzip the belly to put your money inside. Naturally, there would be a lightsaber charm attached.

