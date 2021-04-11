Star Wars: The Mandalorian Characters Rumored to Appear in Book of Boba Fett

✖

Reports suggest that more of The Mandalorian's characters will be spending their break between seasons hanging out with Boba Fett in his spinoff show. Fans already knew that Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand would be back as Boba Fett's right-hand assassin. There are also rumors that Mando himself, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, will appear. A new report from Jordan Maison of Cinelinx suggests that a few more characters from the show will show up in The Book of Boba Fett. That includes Bill Burr's popular Imperial deserter turned criminal for hire, Migs Mayfeld, who went on the run after The Mandalorian's second season.

The report also names Carl Weathers' Greef Karga and Timothy Olyphant's Vance Cobb are among the other returning characters. However, this information -- revealed on an episode of Kessel Runs Transmissions -- comes to Maison from a single source, meaning it is hardly a sure thing.

We can only speculate about how these characters fit into The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian did tease the series with Boba assassinating Bib Fortuna and claiming Jabba the Hutt's old throne. That puts him on Tatooine, the same planet as Cobb Vance, and the two of them haven't ever really settled whatever score they may have over Cobb wearing Boba Fett's armor.

As for the other two, Greef Karga was a Bounty Hunters' Guild contact. If Boba Fett needs information or a job, he's as good a source of information as anyone. And if he needs a team for a job, Mayfeld has plenty of valuable skills and knowledge of Imperial military operations.

The Book of Boba Fett occurs during the same era as The Mandalorian. It stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Boba Fett's return in Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, is an executive producer on the series alongside The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut later in 2021, between seasons of The Mandalorian. It is one of 10 Star Wars shows planned for the Disney+ streaming service. Others include an Ahsoka Tano series and Rangers of the New Republic. Both of those shows take place around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and all four shows will eventually crossover.

Are you excited about The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments section.