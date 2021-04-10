Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Plot, Cast Details Reportedly Revealed

✖

Ahsoka Tano is the lead character of one of Disney+'s 10 upcoming Star Wars series, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role after playing the character in The Mandalorian's second season. Ahsoka appeared in one Mandalorian episode, "Chapter 13: The Jedi." The episode hinted that the Ahsoka series would pick up on some plot threads left dangling by Star Wars Rebels' series finale, which implied that Ahsoka would search for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger. The last time Ahsoka saw Ezra was when he disappeared along with Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn. A report revealing the casting grid for the show seems to confirm this is the case and offers details about other characters Ahsoka meets on her quest.

The report comes from Daniel RPK. According to the rumor, this the logline for the Ahsoka series: "Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago." This synopsis fits with previous reports about the show's story.

"Chapter 13: The Jedi" pit Ahsoka against a local governor backed by Grand Admiral Thrawn, suggesting she was still searching for Ezra, as implied by Star Wars Rebels' last scene. Dave Filoni, a producer on both shows, hinted that Rebels' final moments might not occur until after The Mandalorian's second season. The new theory is that after catching Thrawn's trail, Ahsoka will return to Lothal to pick up Sabine Wren before heading wherever it is that Thrawn is hiding.

The grid also offers information on two characters. The first is Boka, described as (via DisInsider) "very strong-minded and independent, as well as a natural leader. Boyish-looking Middle Eastern, African, Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Mixed Ethnicity or West Indies/Caribbean actors between the ages of 20-35 years old are being sought after for the role."

The other is Morai. The grid describes him as "a very volatile and unreliable male character, who is simultaneously complex and shady. There is no specific race or ethnicity listed for the role, but actors between the ages of 40-60 years old are ideal."

The Mandalorian and its spinoffs take place after about five years after the Empire's fall in the original Star Wars trilogy. Interestingly, that's the same time that the Star Wars novel Heir to Empire, which introduced Thrawn in the old expanded universe, occurred. The new Star Wars canon may have set the Grand Admiral up in a role similar to the one he played in that original, seminal trilogy. It positions him as a new threat hiding on the fringes of the galaxy and ready to return and challenge the New Republic in an attempt to claim the seat of power left vacant by the Emperor's death.

