Bryce Dallas Howard Says Directing The Mandalorian Was “Surreal and Exhilarating”

The first two episodes of Disney+‘s Star Wars: The Mandalorian were released this week and they followed Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series also had its premiere event on Wednesday and many of the show’s cast and crew were in attendance. One big name to show up to the event was Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor best known for playing Claire Dearing in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In the case of The Mandalorian, Howard stepped behind the camera to helm one of the first season’s eight episodes. Howard recently took to Instagram to share photos from the premiere and talk about her experience with the show.

“It’s been a surreal and exhilarating experience getting to direct in the Star Wars universe! Thank you always and forever to George for starting it all, @dave.filoni for being our oracle, everyone at @lucasfilm, all the fans who came out last night to celebrate this next chapter, and a deep thank you to the entire Star Wars family for making this possible! Last, but very much so not least, thank you @jonfavreau for giving me a shot, for mentoring me, for inspiring and empowering every soul on set, and for dreaming big for all of us… @themandalorian is streaming now on @disneyplus,” Howard wrote.

In addition to Howard, other episodes of The Mandalorian will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who is also voicing IG-11 on the show. The series is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will be joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

