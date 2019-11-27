Carl Weathers Thanks Fans For Loving The Mandalorian with Great Tweets

It’s an exciting time for Star Wars fans now that The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action series, premiered this month on Disney+. The new show has a star-studded cast which includes Carl Weathers, the actor best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. In The Mandalorian, Weathers plays Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild who gives the titular character his bounty jobs. The character was featured heavily in the show’s third episode, “The Sin,” and came to heads with The Mandalorian in an exciting showdown. Weathers recently took to Twitter to thank folks for being big fans of the show and his character.

Got so much appreciation for the fans of yours truly. And especially for fans of Greef Karga and The Mandalorian. #BePeace pic.twitter.com/LlFeBffxxQ — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 24, 2019

Since the episode dropped on Friday, Weathers has made a few other great posts:

Currently, fans of the new series are eagerly waiting to learn more about “Baby Yoda,” the show’s breakout character. While there’s no telling how the character will factor into the remainder of the first season – especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode – it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

“He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute,” Weathers, recently shared. “I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy… You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.