Casetify Launches a Star Wars Collection to Celebrate May the 4th

Hopefully you’re prepared for a long ride – we’re heading on a trip to a galaxy far, far away! Casetify, the company that makes creative accessory designs for iPhone and Android has just dropped a Star Wars collection to celebrate the May the 4th 2025 event. The big item is definitely the Darth Vader 3D AirPods Collector’s Edition Case, a $138 3D mold case of Vader’s helmet that features a breathing sound effect button, but there’s a lot more where that came from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The STAR WARS Cases: Rebellion & Empire installment also features multiple accessories that focus on the original trilogy of the franchise, with cases inspired by Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, and a few other designs like that of the Star Wars X-Wing UI or the Star Wars Aircrafts Pattern Cases with prices starting at $32. Head to Casetify here to get your orders in, and read below for a list of some of our favorites. Speaking of favorites, make sure to check out our Star Wars Day 2025 merch roundup ahead of the big event.

Darth Vader 3D AirPods Case: Collector’s Edition – $138 / See here at Casetify: “Complete with authentic breathing sound effects, this product empowers fans to immerse themselves in the Star Wars galaxy while protecting their AirPods with a case that stands out.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Star Wars collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!