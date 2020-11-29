Celebrities Remember Star Wars Actor David Prowse

Sad news hit the Star Wars community this morning when it was announced that David Prowse, the actor/bodybuilder who played Darth Vader, had passed away at age 85. While many people associate the iconic villain with James Earl Jones' voice, the physical form of Vader was brought to life by Prowse, who came up in the weightlifting circuit with big names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. Prowse was an important and iconic part of Star Wars history, but that was not the only thing he was known for. He was also seen in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, played Frankenstein's monster in three films, and more. It's no surprise to see him getting a lot of tributes to social media today. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, wrote, "He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader." Many other celebrities have also taken to social media to post about Prowse.

From big names in Star Wars like Anthony Daniels to celebrities who trained with Prowse, there is an outpour of love for the late actor on social media today. You can view some of the posts below...