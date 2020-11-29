Celebrities Remember Star Wars Actor David Prowse
Sad news hit the Star Wars community this morning when it was announced that David Prowse, the actor/bodybuilder who played Darth Vader, had passed away at age 85. While many people associate the iconic villain with James Earl Jones' voice, the physical form of Vader was brought to life by Prowse, who came up in the weightlifting circuit with big names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. Prowse was an important and iconic part of Star Wars history, but that was not the only thing he was known for. He was also seen in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, played Frankenstein's monster in three films, and more. It's no surprise to see him getting a lot of tributes to social media today. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, wrote, "He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader." Many other celebrities have also taken to social media to post about Prowse.
From big names in Star Wars like Anthony Daniels to celebrities who trained with Prowse, there is an outpour of love for the late actor on social media today. You can view some of the posts below...
Carl Weathers
prevnext
RIP David Prowse. That stature contributed so much to Darth Vader’s legend. #BePeace https://t.co/0YWlZVolRV— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 29, 2020
Anthony Daniels
prevnext
More sad news. Dave has gone. I don’t think 3PO ever faced Vader’s mighty presence on set, other than as a bag of bits on Chewie’s shoulders in the carbon freezer. But Dave’s iconic figure dominated the finished film in '77 and has done so ever since. And will continue to do so.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) November 29, 2020
Joe Manganiello
prevnext
David Prowse as Darth Vader was BRILLIANT. He was so unbelievably magical in that suit. I’ve watched Empire so many times with the sound off just to watch how he moved. His physical choices were as iconic as James’ voice to me & aside from all of that he was such a nice man. RIP pic.twitter.com/8OXI7DFdWZ— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) November 29, 2020
John Barrowman
prevnext
#DaveProwse has passed away. #fanfamily We knew him best as #DarthVader Dave got me into shape/trained me for my Role in Matador. He was a genuine, kind, loving man, loved life, family, fitness and his fans. Dave was a huge part of our #confamily his smile will be missed. Jb pic.twitter.com/t91c5JCcTS— John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 29, 2020
Daniel Logan
prevnext
Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force! pic.twitter.com/st28CQGckF— Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) November 29, 2020
Dan Slott
prevnext
Dave Prowse, the original Darth Vader has passed away. One night at a convention bar, Mike Perkins and I got to talk with him for a bit. We figured everyone was always asking him about Star Wars, so we asked him about his time as Green Cross Code Man. Which he was very proud of. pic.twitter.com/mxf9GXjdMU— 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝 (@DanSlott) November 29, 2020
Liam McIntyre
prevnext
David Prowse, thank you for bringing my childhood to life by embodying one of the greatest villains in cinema history. But as @HamillHimself said, you are so much more than the man behind the mask. Your considerable achievements in life are an example to so many. Thank you. RIP.— Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) November 29, 2020
Rikki Simons
prevnext
I went to my first convention when I was 12 in 1983. My dad drove us 60 miles to LA to see David Prowse. But when we got there I was too scared to approach him for an autograph. 34 years later in 2016 he was signing across from me and sooo... (He was a very nice man.) pic.twitter.com/mjZTqakSsg— Rikki Simons (@rikkisimons) November 29, 2020
Peter Mayhew Foundation
prevnext
RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XoUtq2YihW— Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 29, 2020
Stanley Kubrick's Channel
prevnext
“I’d worked in A Clockwork Orange with Stanley Kubrick and, since Stanley was such a prestigious director, this opened up all sorts of doors for me.” David Prowse, 1 July, 1935 - 28 November, 2020. pic.twitter.com/QdI2gxUJjY— Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) November 29, 2020
Mark Hamill
prev
So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020