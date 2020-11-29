Star Wars: Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85

✖

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse has passed away at the age of 85. The news comes as a shock to Star Wars fans everywhere in the early hours. Famously, the bodybuilder supplied the frame for the villain while James Earl Jones supplied that unbelievable voice. Prowse actually came up in the weightlifting circuit with other heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno. That’s a whole lot of childhood heroes represented across different nations. He spent 50 years acting in various roles, but his stalking hallways in the Vader outfit and helmet will always stick out as his most famous outing. Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington shared some kind words about the actor with the BBC.

"May the force be with him, always!" Bowington said. "Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives." He called the untimely tragedy, "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

This is a developing story.

Photo Credit: Thierry Zoccolan/AFP via Getty Images