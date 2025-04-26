Andor Season 2 Takes Star Wars to the Darkest Place It’s Ever Gone Before (And Earns It)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is arguably the darkest movie set in a galaxy far, far away, focusing on the group of Rebels who steal the plans to the original Death Star and die before they can see the fruit of their labors. However, since it’s one of the better-received films in the Disney era, it’s no surprise that its prequel series, Star Wars: Andor, follows in its footsteps and operates in the shadows. Andor goes back to the early days of the Rebellion, a time when the Empire had a strong hold on the galaxy and there was little to no hope. But even with this dark cloud hanging over its head, no one expected Andor to go as far as it did in Season 2, Episode 3, “Harvest.”

The final episode of the first batch of Season 2 episodes jumps between multiple storylines, including the wedding for Mon Mothma’s daughter on Chandrila and Cassian Andor’s escape from Yavin 4. The most dramatic parts of “Harvest”, though, take place on Mina-Rau, where Cassian’s allies from Ferrix are hiding out.

Bix’s Fight in Andor Season 2 Is Hard to Watch

Following the events of Andor Season 1, Bix Caleen, Wilmon Paak, and Brasso leave Ferrix and head to the farming planet Mina-Rau. They operate as mechanics, helping fix equipment around the world so farmers can harvest their crops without issue. Bix and her friends are just biding their time until Cassian returns for them, and everything’s going smoothly until the Empire rolls into town, looking to do inspections and check visas.

This leaves everyone scrambling to find a way to avoid the Imperials, but there’s not enough time, and a small outfit makes its way to the group’s camp. Initially, they talk their way out of things, and the worst of it is Bix shooting down Lieutenant Krole’s request for dinner. Unfortunately, he doesn’t take no for an answer and returns in “Harvest” to take advantage of Bix. Krole finds her alone in her home and makes a pass at her. Bix once again declines his offer, but he gets more and more aggressive, forcing her to defend herself.

Krole gets some serious bumps and bruises and stumbles out of the house before hitting his head on a nearby box and dying. Another Imperial notices the commotion and comes to help, and Bix tries to reason with him by telling him that Krole tried to “rape” her. The revelation doesn’t faze the Imperial, and Bix has to gun him down to save Wilmon. It’s a shocking moment and one that may feel out of left field to some, but the Empire is never shy about reminding its subjects who holds all the power.

The Empire Never Pulls Its Punches in Star Wars

While Bix’s interaction with Krole isn’t what many expect to see from a Star Wars series, it’s an important reminder of what Andor‘s mission really is. The Empire in the movies runs an authoritarian regime with little to no remorse, but most of the villains are bigwigs who rarely get their hands dirty. They empower those lower on the food chain to go do their bidding, and what happens after that really doesn’t matter to them. Imperials like Krole can rape and pillage as much as they want, so long as the Empire gets what it wants at the end of the day.

The movies and shows try to allude to this fact from time to time. Characters like Finn are ripped from their homes and turned into stormtroopers against their will, while Bix found herself at the mercy of an Imperial doctor a little too keen on trying out his new torture methods in Andor Season 1. It’s hard for some people to wrap their heads around the idea of Darth Vader, who redeemed himself at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, going along with this kind of stuff and even encouraging it at times, but that’s the reality of siding with people like Palpatine and his cronies, as they never think twice about the bodies they step over one their way to the top.

Andor Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.

What did you think of that dark moment in Andor Season 2? Does it change your view of the Empire?