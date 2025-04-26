Fortnite May Add Jango Fett Thanks to New Star Wars Event

Another Star Wars crossover event is here for Fortnite, and Epic Games has shared an official look at what players can expect with characters and changes to the map. New characters like General Grievous, Emperor Palpatine, and even Darth Jar Jar. However, one specific character has led fans to believe another character is finally coming to Fortnite as well. While Poe Dameron has been confirmed in the official image, fans spotted that he is holding a specific type of blaster used by another highly-requested character. While not confirmed, fans believe this means Jango Fett will be added during the Fortnite Star Wars crossover beginning on May 2nd.

Jango Fett has been a requested character in Fortnite since the first Star Wars crossover. Sadly, the famous bounty hunter has yet to appear, other Mandolorians have been added. This includes Boba Fett, the Armorer, Sabine Wren, Bo-Katan, and even the Mandalorian. Jango Fett has been missing from these legendary warriors, but Epic Games may be fixing this.

JANGO FETT MIGHT BE IN THE STAR WARS SEASON 🔥



The Poe Dameron skin can be seen with the WESTAR-34 blaster pistols, which are mainly used by Jango Fett!!



(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for the info) pic.twitter.com/JAawBIbFqE — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 25, 2025

The hint comes from the blasters held by Poe Dameron in the Galactic Battle Pass promotion. These are the WESTAR-34 blaster pistols, a weapon used by Jango Fett. It is possible this is a new weapon being added to the game, or it may be a part of Jango Fett’s kit. It could also just be a random accessory included the battle pass and Jango Fett may not even be added.

While Jango Fett wasn’t seen in the image, he may be a part of the Galactic Battle Pass. He also may be a separate purchase available through the Fortnite store. The Star Wars season goes live on May 2nd, so there isn’t long to wait. Fans may finally get to play as the legendary bounty hunter Jango Fett thanks to this new Star Wars crossover.