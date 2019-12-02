Cyber Monday LEGO Sale Hits Amazon Today Only

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are live, and one of the big sales focuses on building toys from LEGO, Playmobil, K’nex and more. UPDATE: These sets are selling out fast. The price has also changed on some sets. Keep tabs on the links below for restocks, though you might want to check out Walmart’s LEGO offerings as well – they have deals going on pretty much everything. ORIGINAL: You can shop the entire sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out), but highly suggest going after the following items first:

On a related note, LEGO recently launched their massive and highly anticipated 3306-piece Batmobile set, which is based on the iconic version from the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film starring Michael Keaton. At the time of writing, you can still grab one right here directly from LEGO for $249.99.

Features of the 1989 Batmobile set include a slide-open cockpit, wraparound windshield and 2 hidden machine guns with a pop-up function. It also comes with a brand new LEGO Batman minifigure along with the The Joker and Vicki Vale. The complete set of features is available below.

This super-hero toy includes 3 new-for-November-2019 LEGO minifigures: Batman (new torso decoration), The Joker (new face and torso decoration) and Vicki Vale (new torso and legs), plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.

This LEGO brick version of the 1989 Batmobile features a slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, 2 minifigure seats, a steering wheel, stick shift and dashboard stickers, 2 hidden, non-shooting machine guns under the bonnet with a pop-up function activated by rotating the turbine exhaust, 2 decorative grappling hooks, wheel trims with the Bat logo and specially designed tyres for the front wheels, batwings and other iconic design details.

This LEGO®set also includes a brick-built rotating display stand for the Batman toy car with an attached information plate with 1989 Batmobile statistics.

Weapons include Batman’s Batarang and a gun and The Joker’s gun.

Accessories include Batman’s new-for-November-2019 cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit and Vicki Vale’s brick-built camera.

This LEGO Batman model car kit for adults includes over 3,300 pieces and makes a wonderful nostalgic holiday gift or birthday present for any Batman fan.

1989 Batmobile measures over 4″ (12cm) high, 23″ (60cm) long and 8″ (22cm) wide.

