The Internet Is Comparing the ‘Aladdin’ Poster to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and We Can’t Unsee It

The first full trailer for Disney’s Aladdin live-action movie has given the film a much-needed boost with Disney fans, revealing much better visual effects and a first look at the iconic songs of the original animated film.

Along with the new Aladdin trailer, we also got a brand new Aladdin poster, and a lot of fans took one look at it and made an immediate visual connection to the now-famous poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll below to see how Disney and/or Star Wars fans are having fun with the notion of Aladdin and The Force Awakens being one-sheet twinsies!

Aladdin: The Genie Awakens

ALADDIN (2019) poster / STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) poster pic.twitter.com/IWPCn6NGbD — Jake Cunningham (@jakehcunningham) March 12, 2019

Well, I mean, when you see them side-by-side, it’s hard to deny, am I right?

The Conspiracy Deepens

just how deep does this thing go? pic.twitter.com/L7CTOo4RmA — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) March 12, 2019

As this user asks: how far back does this carbon-copy posters conspiracy go??? All the way back to the early 2000s, apparently.

The Spider-Man Paradox

Here’s the scene after these Aladdin and Force Awakens posters first made contact.

Business As Usual

Big studios use the same Poster generator software. Floating heads + Orange/blue tint.

Next! — Star Tarek (@tarektoverso) March 12, 2019

This fan isn’t perplexed at all – he became cynical about studios’ lazy practices for creating posters, years ago.

I Don’t See It…

There are quite a few similarities? The flash of gold in the centre, the way the supporting characters are around the edge, the specific type of blue/purple, singling out elements of the film…..really you don’t see any of that? — Julian Perkins (@JulianPerkins1) March 12, 2019

Some people look at these two posters and don’t see any similarities at all. Maybe this will be the next “white/gold dress vs. black/blue dress” situation?

Disney Is to Blame

Disney are out of control. This is a pathological lack of originality. There are so many gifted graphic designers who could have made something beautiful. — Sampa Mulenga (@sampamulenga) March 12, 2019

Not surprisingly, some fans are blaming Disney as being a conveyor belt of unoriginal marketing strategies. Hey, if you can’t win them over with originality, oversaturation works just fine.

Final Proof

hollywood’s always been obsessed with blue v. orange color themes. — (nth cycles 337) (@cycle337) March 12, 2019

If you need any more proof of this conspiracy… Just see above.

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24th. Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a huge Captain Marvel discussion, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!