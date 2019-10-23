Disney Announces New Additions to Star Tours in Honor of The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the hot new attraction featured at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, which means fans can now experience what it’s like to be a part of the famous galaxy far, far away. However, there’s one Star Wars ride that long predates Galaxy’s Edge, and that’s Star Tours. The iconic motion simulator ride first debuted in 1987 and was updated to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in 2011. The ride now features over 380 different possible ride experiences, and now more are on the way! Disney just announced they’ll be adding new destinations inspired by the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Here we go again! Exciting updates to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue are on the way. Starting 12/20, new destinations inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will added at @Disneyland, @WaltDisneyWorld, @DisneylandParis, and @Tokyodisneyresort_official. Read more about the update on starwars.com/news!,” the official Star Wars account posted on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the newly seen ocean moon, Kef Bir, from the trailer will likely be one of the new places you can travel to on the beloved ride. “All I can say at this point is that Starspeeders will be heading there soon,” Tom Fitzgerald teased.

Disney-goers can expect to see the new destinations in Star Tours starting December 20th, which is also the day the new movie will be released in theaters.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

