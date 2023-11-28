Disney Star Wars: Rebels Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Is About to Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney unveiled several new Star Wars products for the month of November as part of Lucasfilm's Gift the Galaxy promotion for the 2023 holiday season, which will see new Star Wars products released each week until December 19th. Highlights of the lineup include The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, the Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, and the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle. Note that all of the merch will be available to order here at shopDisney on the launch dates / times listed below.

We'll start with the Galaxy's Edge Lightsaber hilts. The Kanan Jarrus aka Caleb Dume Lightsaber hilt is already available in the Parks but will be released online on November 30th at 8am PT / 11am ET for Disney+ subscribers in special access. It's based on the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels. It will also include light and sound effects, though the blade will be a separate purchase. We expect this hilt replica to retail for $169.99 but don't be surprised if it's more expensive. If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, you can remedy that right here. Note that a Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal is available until 11:59 PM PST on November 28 that will allow you to bundle Disney+ and Hulu with ads for a total of $3 per month. You can take advantage of that deal right here while it lasts.

Unfortunately, the Stellan Gios Star Wars: The High Republic lightsaber hilt launched on November 17th and sold out lightning fast despite a $325 price tag. That release included crossguard blades and came bundled with a comic book and collectible wooden case, which explains the higher price.

As for the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle, it will be released at shopDisney on December 4th. Again, we expect the drop to happen at 8am PT / 11am ET. Little is known about the product at this point, but shopDisney's mugs, tumblers, and cups can be hugely popular. The recent Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler nearly started riots when it sold out in the blink of an eye on two occasions.

Again, all of the new Star Wars merch will be available to order here at shopDisney on their respective launch dates. You can check out more new Star Wars news and merch drops right here. Some recent headlines can be found below.