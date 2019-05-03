Listen to John Williams’ New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Score

Disney Music Vevo has made John Williams‘ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite available for listening.

In September, reports claimed Williams, who has scored the nine-movie Star Wars saga, would reprise his role as composer for Disney’s first-ever Star Wars theme park expansions and team with Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) for all-new music throughout the 14-acre land.

The five-time Academy Award-winning Williams and Academy Award winner Giacchino earlier collaborated on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue attraction. Williams’ work can also be heard in Disneyland park’s Indiana Jones Adventure ride while Giacchino’s works will be familiar to guests who have experienced the resort’s Incredibles 2-inspired Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park’s Pixar Pier.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill previously told Variety.

“It’s indescribable, how he elevates every scene. He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does. In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

Williams’ work on Galaxy’s Edge comes ahead of his retirement from the franchise with the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

Beyond Williams’ new music, Galaxy’s Edge immerses guests in the world of Star Wars through wholly themed shops, lifelike Audio Animatronics, restaurants, and high-thrill attractions.

The land, opening at Disneyland Resort May 31, will not offer standby and will be accessed only with a reservation until June 23, 2019. Due to high demand to enter Galaxy’s Edge in its first weeks, general reservations sold out almost immediately. Guests hoping to visit Galaxy’s Edge before June 23 can still secure a guaranteed reservation by booking a stay at any of the Disneyland Resort’s three hotels during the reservation window.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

