Did Disney+ Just Delay Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

There looks to be a delay in the release of Star Wars: The Bad Batch's second season. One of the many highlights of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim was the first trailer for Season 2 of The Bad Batch, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. The panel revealed there will be a time jump between Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Disney+ series, with young Omega getting a little older and the entire team giving their armors new looks. While The Bad Batch was originally scheduled for a September release, it was mysteriously missing from Disney+'s list of September 2022 content.

Disney+ released everything coming to the streaming service in 2022, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch wasn't among the TV shows or movies debuting (H/T The Direct). While other Star Wars projects like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return were among the offerings, there was no mention of the CG-animated second season. Of course, it's quite possible Disney+ mistakenly left The Bad Batch off its September list, but an update hasn't been made since its initial release on Monday, August 22nd.

The Disney+ homepage as of June 3rd had Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premiering on September 28th. The recent Bad Batch Season 2 trailer showed how the newly reformed Clone Force 99 (with young Omega finally coming into her own) are starting to go from being on the run from the newly-formed Empire to starting to become something of an early rebel cell.

This wouldn't be the first time that a Star Wars show has had its premiere pushed back. The latest Andor trailer revealed that instead of debuting on August 31st, the series starring Diego Luna's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character is now dropping on September 21st with three episodes. This is just the second live-action Star Wars show to premiere with multiple episodes, as Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped its first two installments on its release date.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the voice of Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as Omega. is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels). Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serve as producers.

