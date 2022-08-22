Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released

Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.

The film is likely a beefed-up version of the kind of behind the scenes documentaries you used to get on DVD and Blu-ray releases. Since so far, Disney+ originals have not had physical releases, those kinds of features are instead rolling out on the streaming platform itself.

Here's the trailer:

Experience Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.



The #DisneyPlusDay premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JD2lG98SHD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) August 22, 2022

You can see the official synopsis for the project below.

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" showcases the making of Lucasfilm's original limited series for Disney+, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

You can catch Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return on Disney+ on September 8th.