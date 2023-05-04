Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Players Discover XP Stealing Bug

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released last week, and the game's bugs and performance issues have marred what seems to be an otherwise enjoyable game. Some of the bugs are more frustrating than others, and that seems to be the case for an enemy that's basically stealing the player's XP. The bug was shared on the game's subreddit by poster slaymaker1907, and multiple players reported running into the same issue. Essentially, the enemy kills Cal Kestis, causing the player to lose their XP. Usually, players are able to recover the XP by getting back to the spot they died, but that isn't the case this time.

An image of the enemy in question can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Players are claiming that even when they get back to the glowing spot where the XP should be, they aren't getting it back. Instead, it appears as though it's underground, where players aren't able to get it. For those that die with a lot of XP, it's easy to see why this bug would be really frustrating! At this time, it's unclear exactly how common the bug is, but hopefully Respawn Entertainment is working on a fix for the issue. The developer seems to be keenly aware of the issues that players are facing, and has been working on patches for all versions of the game. One of those patches released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S yesterday, but hopefully we'll see more fixes released in the near future.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game picks up five years after the conclusion of the previous game, and continues the story of Cal Kestis. Kestis has become something of a fan favorite character over the last few years, and there has been a lot of speculation about whether he might ever appear in a live-action Star Wars show or movie. For now, fans will have to settle for seeing the character in the games!

