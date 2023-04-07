Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode Directors Revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2023

The next new Star Wars TV series set in the galaxy far, far away is getting closer. On day one of Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, Disney and Lucasfilm on Friday fleshed out Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the previously announced series developed by Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts and his Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford. Disney dropped a few juicy details the upcoming series, which takes place in the New Republic era of The Mandalorian timeline and focuses on a group of children from a small planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy.

First up: the filmmakers who will bring the first episodes of Skeleton Crew to life are Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. They will direct episodes of the show's first season, and with The Daniels fresh off a win for Best Direction at the Academy Awards, there is already a ton of buzz around their journey into the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and his Ahsoka co-creator Dave Filoni are executive producing the new series alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and the creative team of Watts and Ford. Jude Law (Captain Marvel, the Fantastic Beasts films) leads the cast of Skeleton Crew, set five years after the events of 1983's Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Empire.

Lucasfilm has described Skeleton Crew as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s, with Kennedy likening the show's spirit to the 1985 Richard Donner film The Goonies.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," the Lucasfilm president and Star Wars saga producer told ComicBook after announcing the series during last year's Star Wars Celebration. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

The Disney+ series has assembled a crew of talent that includes Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels; David Lowery, behind The Green Knight and Disney's Jude Law-starring Peter Pan & Wendy; and Jake Schreier, director of the acclaimed A24 BEEF series for Netflix and Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts.

